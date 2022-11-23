The decision of the 5 Star Movement delegation to abstain on the resolution of the European Parliament to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism has rekindled the controversy. It is not the first time that the party led by Giuseppe Conte has been accused of excessive softness towards Russia. The pentastellato leader, in recent months, has repeatedly said he is against new shipments of weapons. This was one of the issues on which the Draghi government entered a crisis

«In Ukraine it is time to raise the tone of peace. The resolution that will be put to the vote today in the European Parliament goes in the opposite direction. Our solidarity with the Ukrainian people is total and we hold Russia solely responsible for the ongoing war on Ukrainian soil. Her army has also been guilty of atrocious crimes, however after more than nine months of open hostilities that have not spared the civilian populations, weapons must be silenced and diplomacy prevail. It is no longer the moment of confrontation. The great absentee from the text of the resolution of the European Parliament is the word peace and for this reason, while sharing the paragraphs of support for Ukraine, we cannot support it», explains the Cinquestelle delegation in a note.

“Our vote will be abstention. Putin has culpably violated international law, but every effort must be made to reach a negotiation between the parties and put an end to this horrible war. Let’s give it a try,” reads the note