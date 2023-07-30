Russia thwarted Ukrainian attack by 25 drones on Crimea

kyiv launched a counteroffensive in early June to retake the territories conquered by Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense affirmed this Sunday that it thwarted an attack with 25 Ukrainian drones against Crimea, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

“Sixteen Ukrainian drones destroyed by air defense fire,” the ministry noted, adding that there were no casualties. “Nine other Ukrainian drones were neutralized using electronic warfare and, without hitting the target, crashed into the Black Sea,” the ministry said.

kyiv launched a counteroffensive in early June to retake the territories conquered by Moscow, mainly by affirming its intention to recapture Crimea. Hence, in recent weeks it has intensified and increased its attacks on this peninsula.

Separately, three Ukrainian drones were shot down over Moscow early Sunday, the ministry said. The attack damaged two office towers and forced the brief closure of an international airport.

Russia is not closed to enter into peace negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed that there can be no ceasefire at a time when the Ukrainian army attacks, commenting on the peace initiative of African countries in a meeting last night with Russian media.

“There are things that are difficult or impossible to do. For example, one of the points (of the African initiative) is a ceasefire. But the Ukrainian army is attacking, it is attacking, as they say, it is carrying out a major strategic offensive,” the president said, quoted by the official TASS news agency.

In these circumstances, he added, Russia cannot be asked for a ceasefire. “We cannot cease fire when we are attacked,” the Kremlin chief stressed. At the same time, he stressed that the Ukrainian troops have not made progress on any of the fronts.

“Everywhere the enemy has been stopped and repulsed,” Putin emphasized, assuring that the Ukrainian forces suffer numerous casualties and that in some sectors the Russian troops go on the counteroffensive.

The president once again insisted that Russia has never refused to enter into peace talks with Ukraine, which – he stressed – has prohibited negotiations with Moscow by decree.

