[이스탄불=AP/뉴시스] The United Nations and Russia will start discussions on extending the Black Sea Grain Agreement on the 13th (local time). The photo shows officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations moving to inspect the grain export ship Rajoni, which is anchored at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey, Istanbul, on August 3 last year. 2022.08.03.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Jong-hee = The United Nations and Russia will begin discussions on the extension of the Black Sea Grain Agreement on the 13th (local time).

According to TASS News Agency on the 9th, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, “Negotiations will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on the 13th, and a Russian government delegation will attend.”

Spokesperson Zakharova said Rebecca Greenspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian and Emergency Relief, will be attending the negotiations.

On July 22 last year, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to guarantee grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia through the Black Sea through the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey.

The agreement originally expired on November 17 last year, but was extended by 120 days. It is about to expire again on the 18th of this month, and Russia has indicated that it may refuse to extend it.

Russia is experiencing difficulties in exporting its own grains and fertilizers, and is in the position that this issue must be resolved in order to extend the agreement.

“The prospects for an extension will be gloomy if the West does not fulfill its part on Russian grain and fertilizer exports and waits,” Zakharova said.

