Russia-Ukraine peace mission to go ahead: Vatican

The Vatican Secretary of State and ultimate head of its diplomacy, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has assured that the Holy See’s peace mission to mediate between Russia and Ukraine “will go ahead.”

This was stated after participating in the inauguration of an exhibition dedicated to the figure of the Italian priest Don Milani, according to Italian media, where he stressed that at this time there is “confidential news” of a “reserved nature” about the mission.

Asked once again about the denial by the Russian and Ukrainian governments of being aware of the initiative to mediate for peace that the Pope spoke about on the return flight from Budapest, Parolin specified that they were not “denied”. “They said they didn’t know anything, but then there were contacts in which it was clarified by both parties that it was a misunderstanding,” he assured.

Last week, Parolin was “surprised” at the attitude of Ukraine and Russia, which had denied knowing about that secret mission. “As far as I know, they know. Then you already know how this is, in the middle of the labyrinth of bureaucracy it can happen that communications do not reach where they have to go. But mine are only interpretations, I know that both parties have been informed “, he assured then.

Addressing the journalists who accompanied him on the return flight from his three-day trip to Budapest, the Pope stressed: “I am ready to do whatever needs to be done. Also, now there is a mission underway, but it is not yet public. Let’s see how… When it’s public, I’ll tell it.” However, the governments of Moscow and kyiv responded, within hours of each other, that they were not aware of this peace initiative and said they had not received any specific communication.

