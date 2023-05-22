Russia. Ukrainian defense units penetrate the Belgorod region: fighting in progress

by Angelo Gambella –

During the night there were explosions attributed to Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones or gliding bombs in the regions of Kharkiv, Odessa, Zaporizie and Cherson attributed to Shahed drones. The southern regions are therefore affected by Russian bombing.

However, the Ukrainian commands expressed themselves with an action of a demonstrative nature, probably certain of not becoming the target of greater repercussions than those already underway: units of the 117th Ukrainian Territorial Defense Brigade entered Russian territory in the Belgorod region. These are some vehicles sent to test the Russian defenses and create a diversion. The Russian Army intervened with the 263rd Motorized Rifle Brigade.

In particular, the Ukrainian forces surprised the border guards and entered the villages of Kozinka, Glotovo, Gora-Podol and Grayvoron, according to sources from the governor of Belgorod. Clashes are currently underway, and the Russian commands have promptly sent helicopters to support the soldiers who have arrived on the spot.

The Russian authorities are evacuating civilians from Gora-Podol, while Kozinka, which is the closest village to the border, is still under control of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, a further sign that this is a demonstrative action. Ukrainian sources report that the members of the units are all Russian opponents of the Moscow government.

As reported by the local mayors, clashes are underway both in Gora-Podol and in Grayvoron. The Russian government has declared the area “under special regime for anti-terrorist operations”.