The author is a writer

Early in the morning at three in the afternoon, they brought me a new map of the empire, which surprised me. Since the servants are only allowed to come to me with good news, no one has shown up for months. What is happening to the best country in the world? Sometimes I don’t even know if it’s really me in the mirror or one of the five doubles.

I folded the messenger right on the board and pulled his gate, because the history of Soviet culture is written with lead and semen. But the ammunition in the Kremlin ran out a long time ago, and since – as the readers of the newspaper Zemľa a viek know well – the Kerch Bridge collapsed by itself, I am worthless. I just got unnecessarily nervous and rather fired the courier.

I sat down at my six-meter-long white table and began to study the cartographic drawing. I was surprised that I did not see Russia anywhere. That my holy homeland would finally cover the entire globe? We

