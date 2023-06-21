Home » Russia under the Tatras
News

Russia under the Tatras

by admin
Russia under the Tatras

The author is a writer

Early in the morning at three in the afternoon, they brought me a new map of the empire, which surprised me. Since the servants are only allowed to come to me with good news, no one has shown up for months. What is happening to the best country in the world? Sometimes I don’t even know if it’s really me in the mirror or one of the five doubles.

I folded the messenger right on the board and pulled his gate, because the history of Soviet culture is written with lead and semen. But the ammunition in the Kremlin ran out a long time ago, and since – as the readers of the newspaper Zemľa a viek know well – the Kerch Bridge collapsed by itself, I am worthless. I just got unnecessarily nervous and rather fired the courier.

I sat down at my six-meter-long white table and began to study the cartographic drawing. I was surprised that I did not see Russia anywhere. That my holy homeland would finally cover the entire globe? We

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

See also  Drought warning, the Po is dry. The worst lean of the last thirty years: fish deaths and agriculture at risk

You may also like

There are subsidies waiting for families who want...

Endeavor China’s Great River Surging丨The stones here will...

Lewis Hamilton feels good vibes

Data without pathos: Competitiveness of Slovakia | |...

Reactions left by the collapse of the labor...

PESARO 59 – “Remembering Dario Beauty”

The Council of State ordered the national government...

Li Qiang and German Chancellor Scholz Co-chair the...

Litecoin in rally e del 10% Da Investing.com

Minister Rolando Castro meets with the Community Social...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy