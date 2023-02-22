by Giuseppe Gagliano –

Russia’s ability to conduct intelligence operations in Europe has suffered more damage in recent years than at any time since 1991, according to some experts. These setbacks were partly caused by what the Washington Post believes to be acampaign to cripple Russian spy networks” which is taking place throughout the West. This Europe-wide campaign has gained momentum since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and complements the chancelleries’ efforts to arm Ukraine.

The initial blow against the Kremlin’s spy ring was struck last year, when a wave of mass expulsions of Russian diplomats led to more than 400 suspected intelligence agents leaving various European capitals. As it turned out, the expelled Russian diplomats were actually intelligence officers, who were active throughout Europe under diplomatic cover. Since then, European counterintelligence agencies have launched a series of “precision strikes” against what remains of Russia’s intelligence network across the continent.

The recent wave of expulsions of Russian intelligence personnel was not unprecedented, but suggests a degree of collaboration between European counterintelligence agencies that has not occurred in the past. An interesting element in this collaboration is what the Washington Post he describes as a “post-Ukraine mindset shift” in countries that had previously taken a softer approach to the Kremlin. These include Germany and Britain, which since 2018 have “rejected over 100 applications for a Russian diplomatic visa on national security grounds”.

Russia’s response has been significantly toned down and could mean that Moscow has been caught off-guard by this Europe-wide counterintelligence campaign. The US newspaper quotes Antti Pelttari, director of the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (SUPO), as saying that Russia’s ability to conduct intelligence operations in Europe “has been significantly degraded”. This would imply that the Kremlin’s ability to carry out covert political actions, such as influence campaigns and related psychological operations, has been curtailed.

It is obvious that Russia has been trying to compensate for these losses by using its formidable cyber-espionage skills. In addition, there have been at least two recent cases of Russian intelligence agents employing unofficial cover persons using false Brazilian citizenship documents, reports the Reuters.

It is reasonable to assume that many more cases are being prosecuted by Western intelligence agencies, but so far they remain far from the media limelight. The Washington Post speculates that the Kremlin may be able to “take advantage of border crossings and refugee flows to deploy new unofficial spies and replenish its depleted ranks.”

However such initiatives are likely to be undertaken with little preparation. These new spies are likely to be far less trained than the intelligence officers they replace. They would also work without the protection of diplomatic cover and in relative isolation from Russia’s global diplomatic infrastructure, which may explain the recent easy arrests of some of them.