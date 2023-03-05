The Russian Ministry of Defense said today, Sunday, that the Russian army targeted the command center of the Azov battalion of Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhia region, southeastern Ukraine.

The ministry did not disclose more about the attack in its daily update of what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the news.

The Azov Brigade drew international attention for resisting the Russian siege of Mariupol’s massive steelworks last year.

The battalion has far-right and ultra-nationalist origins and is now a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard.

The Russian Defense Ministry, in its bulletin on Sunday, did not mention the battle around Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, a city the Russians are trying to capture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

