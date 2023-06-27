Russian Defense Minister makes a public appearance after the riot

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising calling for his removal, reviewing troops in Ukraine in a video released Monday to convey a sense of order after the country’s worst political crisis. in decades.

But uncertainty still lingered over his future, that of rebel leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, as well as the impact on the war in Ukraine and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.

A dispute between Wagner Group leader Prigozhin and entrenched Russian military leadership over the fighting in Ukraine led to a mutiny in which fighters from the private military group abandoned the front lines in Ukraine to seize a southern Russian town and march without apparent opposition to the capital, only to withdraw in less than 24 hours on Saturday.

Members of Wagner’s private mercenary group pose for a photo as they are deployed near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on June 24, 2023.

Also read

The Wagner Group rebellion: what is happening in the context of the war in Ukraine?

The Kremlin said it had reached an agreement under which the mercenary leader would move to Belarus and receive an amnesty, along with his soldiers. But on Monday, Russian media said the criminal investigation against Prigozhin was continuing and his whereabouts were unknown.

Shoigo’s video, the first images of him released after the revolt calling for his departure, was released as Russian media speculated that he and other military commanders had lost Putin’s trust and could be replaced.

Shoigu appeared in a Defense Ministry video in a helicopter and later meeting with officers at a barracks in Ukraine. The video was widely reported in Russian media, including on state-controlled television. It was not clear when it had been recorded.

The chief of the General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov – the object of Prigozhin’s ire, like Shoigu – has not appeared in public since.

It was unclear what would ultimately happen to Prigozhin and his troops under the deal with the Kremlin brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that Putin had given his word that Prigozhin would be allowed to reach Belarus.

The criminal investigation against Prigozhin has not been closed, despite previous statements by the Kremlin, according to the state news agency RIA Novosti, citing unidentified sources in the General Prosecutor’s Office. The Interfax news agency issued a similar report.

If the case goes ahead, the presence of Prigozhin – a staunch Kremlin ally – in Belarus would offer few protections from arrest and extradition.

Prigozhin appeared nonchalant in some of the latest images taken during the rebellion. As Wagner’s motorcade left the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday after its brief occupation, led by Prigozhin in a van, someone asked him how he saw the outcome of his revolt, according to a video later shared on Russian social media.

“It’s normal, we’ve cheered everyone up,” the mercenary boss replied.

Prigozhin had been lashing out at Shoigu and Gerasimov for months with insult-filled tirades before going up in revolt, accusing them of not supplying his troops with enough ammunition during the battle for the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, the longest and bloodiest of the war.

Putin stayed out of the dispute, while Shoigu and Gerasimov did not respond, possibly reflecting uncertainty about Putin’s support. Experts pointed out that by failing to end the differences, Putin had encouraged Prigozhin to raise the stakes dramatically.

Alex Younger, the former head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency, said it appeared “neither side was in control” during the rebellion.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov (right), commander of the troops of the Western Military District, at the advanced checkpoint of Russian troops, at an unknown location, on June 26, 2023.

He told the BBC that Prigozhin “did not have a plan, he did not have enough people” to succeed, while Putin was hesitant, first promising to crush the rebels and then reaching an agreement.

“Everybody comes out of this weaker,” Younger said.

Russian media and commentators speculated that Putin could replace Shoigu, but that the president, who avoids making decisions under pressure, would likely wait before announcing the change.

Some analysts saw the Prigozhin revolt as a desperate move to prevent the Wagner Group from being dismantled following an order for all private military companies to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry by July 1.

Russian political analyst Tatiana Stanovaya said Prigozhin’s mutiny was “not an assault on power or an attempt to seize the Kremlin” but a last-ditch effort in his escalating rivalry with Russian military leaders.

“Prigozhin was forced out of the Ukraine and found himself unable to support Wagner as he did before, as the state machine turned against him,” he wrote in a comment on Twitter. “To round it all off, Putin was ignoring him and publicly supporting his most dangerous adversaries.”

Stanovaya noted that while Prigozhin might get out of the crisis alive, he would not have a political future in Russia under Putin.

Prigozhin’s differences with the military commanders went back years, to the Russian military intervention in Syria, in which the Wagner Group also participated. He escalated dramatically in recent months during the fighting in Bakhmut.

The United States had information that Prigozhin had been amassing forces near the Russian border for some time, suggesting that the revolt may have been prepared in advance. That clashed with Prigozhin’s claims that his rebellion was in response to a Russian army attack on his camps in Ukraine on Friday, in which he said large numbers of his men had been killed.

The Ministry of Defense denied having attacked the camps

Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Russian parliament’s lower house defense affairs committee, said lawmakers would review a bill to regulate the activity of private military companies.

In this photo released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang walks with Russian Vice Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko in Beijing, Sunday, June 25, 2023.

In remarks published on Sunday, Kartapolov said it made sense to continue using Wagner’s troops, describing them as “the most capable unit in Russia.”

He noted that it was not clear whether the Wagner Group would remain a single company or what name it would bear, noting that some members of the firm would receive contracts with the Defense Ministry.

It was not yet clear what the 24-hour rebellion would mean for the war in Ukraine, where Western officials say morale is low among Russian forces.

The mutiny led to some of Russia’s best troops being withdrawn from the battlefield: Wagner’s troops, who proved their worth at Bakhmut, the Kremlin’s only land victory in months, and Chechen soldiers sent to halt their march on Moscow. .

The rapid advance of Wagner’s men, almost unopposed, exposed weaknesses in the Russian military and security. According to reports, the mercenaries shot down several helicopters and a military communications plane. The Ministry of Defense has not commented on the matter.

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine had “gained momentum” around Bakhmut, with progress north and south of the town.

“There is little evidence that Russia maintains a working reserve of significant ground forces that can be used to reinforce against the multiple threats it now faces in widely separated sectors,” he said in a daily report on the war.

US President Joe Biden and leaders of Ukraine’s various European allies commented on events in Russia over the weekend, though Western officials have been restrained in their public statements.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “the events of the weekend are an internal Russian matter.”

Speaking in Vilnius, Lithuania, he said the crisis was “another demonstration of the huge strategic mistake that President Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters ahead of a summit of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg that the revolt showed that the war is “cracking the Russian political system”.

“The monster that Putin created with Wagner, the monster is biting him now,” Borrell said. “The monster acts against its creator.” With The Voice of America

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

