Home » Russian defense: Ukraine attacked the Novorossiysk naval base with two drones
News

Russian defense: Ukraine attacked the Novorossiysk naval base with two drones

by admin
Russian defense: Ukraine attacked the Novorossiysk naval base with two drones

Today, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Ukrainian forces attempted last night to attack the Novorossiysk naval base using two unmanned boats.

The ministry said that the boats were discovered and destroyed by gunfire from Russian ships that were guarding the outer pier of the base.

On Friday morning, Russian emergency services said explosions occurred in the water area near the Black Sea city of Novorossiysk and the village of Myskakho.

“Sputnik” agency quoted the operator of the service as saying: “All information has been submitted to the special services, and it is being verified … and reports have been received.”

The statement also pointed out that the Russian defenses thwarted at night an attempt by the Ukrainian forces to launch an attack using drones on targets in Crimea, where 10 Ukrainian marches were destroyed by air defenses, and three others were thwarted by electronic warfare, according to «Russia Today».

See also  Serious woman hit by a car in Fontanelle

You may also like

Splashed in the case of Nicolás Petro and...

Promoting Ecological Civilization: The Red Boat Forum Report...

Civil defense warning for parts of Carinthia after...

Is Hyundai Department Store’s stock price gaining momentum...

Increasing Strain on Animal Shelters in New York...

Teófilo Gutiérrez has had a brilliant career

First aid for a broken bike in Chemnitz

Does the Moroccan budget cover the burdens resulting...

Garcés requests trial for Petro

Surviving the Storm: Food, Rescues, and Evacuations on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy