Russian defense: Ukraine attacked the Novorossiysk naval base with two drones

Today, Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Ukrainian forces attempted last night to attack the Novorossiysk naval base using two unmanned boats.

The ministry said that the boats were discovered and destroyed by gunfire from Russian ships that were guarding the outer pier of the base.

On Friday morning, Russian emergency services said explosions occurred in the water area near the Black Sea city of Novorossiysk and the village of Myskakho.

“Sputnik” agency quoted the operator of the service as saying: “All information has been submitted to the special services, and it is being verified … and reports have been received.”

The statement also pointed out that the Russian defenses thwarted at night an attempt by the Ukrainian forces to launch an attack using drones on targets in Crimea, where 10 Ukrainian marches were destroyed by air defenses, and three others were thwarted by electronic warfare, according to «Russia Today».

