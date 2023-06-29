Home » Russian embassy in Colombia after attack: “It was not an appropriate place to taste dishes”
The request of President Gustavo Petro

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, asked to send a diplomatic note of protest to Russia after the attack that he considered “violates the protocols of the war” after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “its strongest condemnation of the unacceptable attack by Russian forces to a civilian target in Kramatorsk, Ukraine”.

For her part, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, indicated on Wednesday: “We regret that Colombian citizens have been in this place at this time,” while questioning “why a Ukrainian citizen invited her friends to this place”, as the Embassy shared on its social networks.

Abad, Jaramillo and Gómez were, together with the Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, in a restaurant when a Russian missile attack hit the center of Kramatorsk. According to the Ukrainian Police, 11 people have been killed and more than 60 injured in the missile attack carried out by Russian forces.

Among the injured is Amelina, who is in critical condition due to a fractured skull.

