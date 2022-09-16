Listen to the audio version of the article

Political uproar over the Russian funds case has increased. Inevitable ten days from the appointment with the polls. But the wait for the Italian names in the American report on Russian funds to about twenty countries will be disappointed. There are now repeated confirmations: Italy is not included in that dossier. The authentic truth, based on the availability of the documents transmitted from Washington to Rome and the work of our intelligence, will be announced today by the prefect Franco Gabrielli, undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi with responsibility for the security of the Republic, in the Copasir hearing.

The wait for the outcome of the hearing

The work of the parliamentary committee for the security of the Republic, chaired by Adolfo Urso (Brothers of Italy), are classified by law. They will be even more so in the hearing with Gabrielli given the delicacy of the matter and the classified documents at stake. At the end of the meetings, however, Urso often issued a statement. This time it could be ritual, as it has happened other times, without any specific reference. But the question on the political level has now become incandescent. It is not excluded that Draghi himself will talk about it at the end of the council of ministers convened at 11.00.

Di Maio: “Investigation Commission”

The Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio, relaunches a proposal already made at the end of July: “A commission of inquiry into relations between Italian leaders and parties and Russia”. It will be up to the new Parliament whether or not to approve this proposal. But in the meantime all the political clamor can take a very different turn after the assurances received yesterday by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, in a phone call with the American Undersecretary of State Antony Blinken. Italy is not in the report, Italian names identified on the Moscow payroll less than ever. The hypothesis of new dossiers is hovering, but an eventuality remains to be confirmed. Some observers have called the US exit a warning on the outcome of the upcoming elections. But rather than meddling, as some have protested, the US is a very clear warning: remember how much unscrupulous influence and pressure Russia exerts on a number of political parties around the world. Italy included.