Home News Russian influencer left her husband to marry her stepson
News

Russian influencer left her husband to marry her stepson

by admin
Russian influencer left her husband to marry her stepson

Russian influencer Marina Balmasheva has sparked controversy on social media after leaving her husband to marry her stepson, 23-year-old Vladimir Shavyrin. Balmasheva, 38, raised Vladimir from the time he was seven years old and after her separation from Alexey Shavyrin, Vladimir’s father and her former husband, decided to start a family with her stepson.

Previously, she was married to Vladimir’s father, 47-year-old Alexey Shavyrin, whom she abandoned for her son. The former couple had five adoptive children together.

It may interest you:

The new couple have started a family of their own and announced the birth of their first daughter, Olga, two years ago. Recently, Balmasheva shared on her social networks the birth of her second child.

The story has sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning the morality of the situation. Balmasheva has defended her decision and has expressed that she is happy with her family.

The woman shares daily situations of her life and on Instagram she has more than 600,000 followers. The reactions in networks are divided.

See also  Uproar in Yopal due to the Comptroller's complaint about alleged acts of corruption in the contract for the new WWTP – news

You may also like

Heavy video | Xiongan’s “new” changes-News Center-Nanhai.com

The minibus that caught fire from the lighter...

The tender reunion of Ana del Castillo and...

Intervention of the firefighters on construction site scaffolding...

Independence Cup 2023: the modality and the number...

Why is having cats fashionable?

Henan Province launches the 2023 “Public Employment Service...

Sky Sport, Serie A 2022/23 29th Matchday, TV...

A recruitment competition for 1628 people on behalf...

Radical change and liberals, in pursuit of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy