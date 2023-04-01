Russian influencer Marina Balmasheva has sparked controversy on social media after leaving her husband to marry her stepson, 23-year-old Vladimir Shavyrin. Balmasheva, 38, raised Vladimir from the time he was seven years old and after her separation from Alexey Shavyrin, Vladimir’s father and her former husband, decided to start a family with her stepson.

Previously, she was married to Vladimir’s father, 47-year-old Alexey Shavyrin, whom she abandoned for her son. The former couple had five adoptive children together.

The new couple have started a family of their own and announced the birth of their first daughter, Olga, two years ago. Recently, Balmasheva shared on her social networks the birth of her second child.

The story has sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning the morality of the situation. Balmasheva has defended her decision and has expressed that she is happy with her family.

The woman shares daily situations of her life and on Instagram she has more than 600,000 followers. The reactions in networks are divided.