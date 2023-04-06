Igor Shkurko was found dead in his prison cell in Siberia on Tuesday. The Russian oligarch was deputy general director of the Russian energy company Yakutskenergo. He was accused of taking a bribe of approximately $6,200.
Before he was found dead in his cell, the 49-year-old is said to have lodged an appeal against allegations of bribery. This emerges from Russian media reports. For many years, Shkurko was a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party. Since the investigation, however, Shkurko’s membership in the party has been suspended.
Russian authorities: No evidence of a “criminal death”
Energy company Yakutskenergo mourned in a public statement: “We will remember him as an open, hospitable person with a big heart and a good sense of humor who was the caring head of a close-knit family.” Shkurko was married and has two sons .
It is one of many unexplained deaths since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Experts estimate that at least 40 high-ranking oligarchs have died mysteriously since the war began. The Russian authorities have not yet released any details about Shkurko’s death. But they said they saw no evidence of a “criminal death.” Other Russian oligarchs who died since the start of the war:
Vladislav Avayev
Former Kremlin employee and Gazprombank deputy chief Vladislav Avayev was found dead in his luxury Moscow apartment on April 18, 2022. It appeared that the 51-year-old first killed his wife and 13-year-old daughter and then killed himself. The bodies were discovered after daughter Anastasia, 26, failed to reach the family and raised the alarm.
Sergey Protosenya
A day later, the bodies of former Novatek Vice President Sergey Protosenya, his wife Natalya and his 18-year-old daughter Maria were found in Lloret de Mar, Spain. The case was identical to Awayew’s in every detail. Protosenya is also said to have killed his relatives first and then himself. In this case, too, the alarm was triggered by another child. The couple’s teenage son, who was in France at the time of the crime, was unable to reach his family and contacted the police.
Shows Woronow
Yuri Voronov was found dead in his villa’s pool. According to the “Daily Mail‘ the Russian oligarch, who lives in a posh suburb of St. Petersburg, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A pistol was found near the body. There were also empty shell casings on the bottom of the pool.
According to Russian investigators, the manager of a logistics company died in a “quarrel with business partners”. In the past, Voronov’s company had signed contracts with the Russian gas giant Gazprom, among others.
Alexander Tyuljakov
Former Deputy Director General of Gazprom Alexander Tyulyakov was reportedly found dead at his country estate near St. Petersburg a day after the war began. Next to the 61-year-old’s hanged body, police found a note leading investigators to believe the oligarch had died by suicide, according to the Russian newspaper Gazeta. Gazprom wanted to investigate this case itself.
Vasily Melnikov
Vasily Melnikov, 41, is said to have worked for the Russian drug company Medstom. On March 24, 2022, he was found dead in his luxury apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia’s sixth largest city, according to reports by Russia’s Kommersant. In addition to the dead man, his wife and their two sons were also found dead. Investigators concluded the billionaire killed his family first and then himself.