Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is doing well after transfer

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny says he is doing well after his transfer to a prison camp in Arctic Russia. His transfer lasted 20 days and was “very exhausting”, it said on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Navalny is a political opponent of President Vladimir Putin. He is serving a nineteen-year prison sentence for “extremism”. Navalny was imprisoned in a colony 250 kilometers from Moscow, but those around him had not heard from him for about three weeks.

It recently emerged that he is now imprisoned in the IK-3 penal camp in Charp, in the Russian autonomous region of Yamalia. He arrived there on Saturday and was visited by his lawyer on Monday. “Don’t worry about me. I’m doing well. I am very relieved that I am finally here,” Navalny said on X.

Moving from one prison to another in Russia often takes weeks. After all, the journey takes place by train and in several stages. All the while, the family has been in the dark about the detainee’s fate. In Navalny’s case, his disappearance had sparked concern in the West and at the United Nations.

