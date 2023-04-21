Russian politics and journalism are closely related. Travel to Russia 17

Sajjad Abbasi

The following afternoon we were scheduled to meet with the officials of the House of Journalists in St. Petersburg, organized by Honorary Consul General Abdul Rauf Rand in cooperation with the head of the Journalist Union there, Lydmila Dmitri Ivana. It was a beautiful and dignified building in the heart of the city, with an entrance similar to that of an average restaurant, and as we entered, we felt, according to the person, a “miniature” superiority that we might say over the Russians. Our press clubs established in all major cities of Pakistan are established in spacious areas and beautiful buildings. The building of Karachi Press Club is a model of ancient architecture, the walls of which have recently been restored by the Sindh government to preserve its original condition. Several crores of rupees have been spent in cooperation.

100 years old wooden elevator installed in the building

Thinking the same thing, we started climbing the stairs with the delegation under the guidance of a local journalist, but when we reached the top, we were disappointed that this building also looked like a chapter in the story of Al-Alf Laila from the inside. Rather, we felt that this was also an extension of Peter the Great’s summer palace. The arched ceiling, the charming carvings carved on it, the beautiful vines on the wall, the golden chandeliers that dazzle the eyes, and all this shows such an unparalleled display of elegance and beauty that nothing should go unnoticed. But the journalists here were so different from those in Moscow that they were not willing to speak any other language than Russian. Lydmila Dimitri here was not Professor Dr. Lydmila of Moscow University, whose clean Urdu should pour honey into your ears. However, the young professor VADIM, who taught English at St. Petersburg University, must have been present here. who had assumed the duty of translator. We later asked him the reason for such a short name, and he said with surprise that you belong to the field of communication. So I answer in the same language. If I say the whole Russian name, you will forget it in the next two minutes because of the length and difficult spelling. Therefore, the requirement of wisdom is to tell as much as can be digested for immediate and long-term communication. There was a laugh at this.

with Professor Wedham acting as translator

It was 100% true that all the Russians we had met so far couldn’t even dare to repeat the suffixes next to their names once that they all passed somewhere above. We thought in our hearts that the people of House of Journalists have chosen the translator with great thought. Because usually a translator is not able to convey your speech according to its original spirit, but Prof. Wedham has fully proved his competence in this matter. Before the formal session, the delegation was given a tour of the entire floor and was shown the various parts of the building and explained its historical significance.

We were told that the building was built in the early 19th century by a Russian businessman who was later bought by a war hero of the rank of general who was involved in a business after his retirement. Thus, it passed through different hands and was donated to the Journalist Union in the 70s. In 2006, work on its renovation was started. It was thought that this work would be completed in three years, but this idea proved crude and it took about 10 years for the complete preparation of the building, after which it was handed over to the journalism organization in 2016. But special care was taken to preserve its historical status. How much was spent on the construction and decoration of this building, which continued the work of thirty-nine years for ten years and now has the form of “Nazanin Naaz Afrin”? This question was natural. After a little pause, the female official said that obviously crores of roubles, however, she is not in a position to tell the exact figure at the moment. Who gave this money? After a little pause on our next question, we were told with a smile that obviously the Putin government. Here too the situation was the same as in Moscow. Actually, the Russian government has a bit of a problem with the media, no, the private media there is playing more or less the same role as the state media. So the government also takes care of their needs.

Head of Journalists’ Union Lyudmila Dimitri Ivana with senior press club officials

On the occasion of a tour of the building of the Interfax news agency in Moscow, while describing the “family” of the different rooms, pointing to a spacious room, the woman also told fluently that the secretary of the President came and sat here sometimes. are, with whom policy issues are discussed. Some journalists even feel a bit suffocated regarding such a “strong” relationship between the state and journalism, but they shy away from expressing it. Actually, the reason for this is external. There is a front-line battle that keeps the Putin government and its institutions busy all the time, and the media front is the central player in this battle, as we have detailed earlier.

With Maria Redkina, Director of St. Petersburg Culture and Peace Center and renowned Pakistani journalist Fahad Hussain.

In a formal meeting with the officials of the House of Journalists, the Pakistani delegation was welcomed in a very enthusiastic manner and emphasis was placed on moving forward on all issues, including the exchange of delegations between the two countries, where Pakistan and Russia meet in any respect. Can work. In the meeting, journalists from both sides gave valuable suggestions for the development of Pakistan-Russia relations after individual introductions. It was noted that St. Petersburg journalists were in no way inferior to Moscow journalists in terms of professionalism. This was our idea, otherwise, if the comparison was discussed in front of them, they might not have counted the Muscovites in any account. When we told a Russian there that we had stayed in Moscow for four days and would be staying in St. Petersburg for the next three days, he hid his displeasure with a smile and said, “The thing to see is St. Petersburg, you guys.” Wasted four days in Moscow. We remembered that while comparing Russian cities with Pakistani cities, Dr. Lydmila also mentioned the traditional spectacle of Moscow and St. Petersburg and likened it to the rivalry between Delhi and Lucknow, that is, the people of Moscow are a bit like those of Delhi. are warm-tempered and clever while the citizens of St. Petersburg are mild-mannered, polite and considerate of civility and civilization which has been the specialty of Lucknow.

Honorary Consul General in St. Petersburg, Abdul Rauf Rand, and officials of the Russian Press Association sit on stage.

Later, during an informal chat and high tea (where Abdul Rauf Rand arranged Halal items especially for Pakistanis), we met Maria Redkina and her deputy, Irina Shishkina, who Holds the positions of Director and Deputy Director, respectively, at the Culture and Peace Education Center in St. Petersburg. He wished that the Pakistani media should make his people aware of the work that his organization is doing in the cultural field for the improvement of Pakistan-Russia relations. Meeting with Farman Mikhail, the editor-in-chief of Plus magazine, it was realized that Muslim journalists in Russia are also gaining positions through their hard work and there is no obstacle in their way. The meeting with Asif Siddiqui, a Pakistani associated with sports business, was very interesting, who is introducing Pakistan in Russia by ordering sports equipment from Sialkot. Their detailed reference has come in previous episodes. Asif Siddiqui proved to be a treasure trove of information regarding Pakistani residents in Russia. (to be continued )