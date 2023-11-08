Russian President Putin meets with Chinese Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia to strengthen military and economic ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia in Moscow on November 8. During the meeting, Putin expressed his warm regards to President Xi Jinping and emphasized the importance of the friendly relations between Russia and China in maintaining global and regional peace and stability. He highlighted the rapid development of economic and trade relations between the two countries, as well as their collaboration in international multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the BRICS. Putin also expressed Russia’s willingness to strengthen strategic communication with China and continuously promote the deepening of relations between the two countries and their militaries.
Meanwhile, Zhang Youxia conveyed President Xi Jinping’s greetings and best wishes to Putin, emphasizing the strengthening and development of the China-Russia friendship. He highlighted the successful meetings and important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, and the significance of the military-to-military relations between the two countries. Zhang Youxia expressed China‘s commitment to working with Russia in implementing important consensus reached by the two presidents and further deepening practical cooperation between their militaries to maintain world and regional peace and stability.
The meeting between Putin and Zhang Youxia was followed by formal talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, indicating the ongoing commitment of Russia and China to strengthening their military cooperation. This reflects the broader trend of growing collaboration between the two countries in various fields, including economic, political, and military.