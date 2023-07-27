Russian President Putin to attend Belt and Road summit in China, strengthening economic cooperation

Putin to Attend “Belt and Road” Summit in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China in October and attend the “Belt and Road” summit forum, according to an announcement by Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov. This visit comes as China has become Russia’s most important ally in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, further straining relations between Russia and Western countries. The agenda of Putin’s visit will focus on bilateral economic and trade cooperation, as well as discussions on the current international situation.

Lithuania Urges EU to Use Baltic Ports for Ukrainian Grain Exports

Lithuania has called on the European Union to utilize Baltic Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain. In a letter to the European Commissioner, three Lithuanian ministers stressed the potential of Baltic ports as a reliable alternative for transporting Ukrainian products, including grain. They estimate that Baltic ports could transport up to 25 million tons of grain annually. Additionally, the letter requested the EU to ease bureaucratic procedures at Ukraine’s border with EU member Poland. This comes as Ukraine’s European neighbors have also urged the EU to extend a grain ban on Ukraine, citing concerns over potential harm to local farmers.

US Increases Military Aid to Ukraine, Including Black Hornet Surveillance Drone

The US Department of Defense has announced an increase in military aid worth $400 million to Ukraine, which includes anti-aircraft missiles, armored vehicles, micro-drones, and the rare “Black Hornet” surveillance drone. The Black Hornet drone, produced by Teledyne FLIR LLC, will be provided to Ukraine for the first time. This aid package also includes ammunition for air defense systems, the Stinger air defense missile system, High Mobility Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, and various missiles and rockets. The aid is being provided through the Presidential Extraction Authority, which allows the president to supply equipment from existing US arsenals without congressional approval.

Russian Defense Minister Attends Celebrations in North Korea

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in North Korea to participate in celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the armistice in the Korean War. Shoigu’s visit is part of an ongoing alliance between Russia, China, and North Korea, which they have dubbed an “anti-American solidarity.” North Korean official media recently announced that high-level delegations from China and Russia would be visiting Pyongyang. This visit is seen as an attempt by North Korea to strengthen military relations with Russia and solidify their alliance against the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

Overall, these developments highlight the shifting alliances and tensions in the international arena. The relationship between China and Russia continues to deepen, while Western countries remain wary of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukraine receives increased military aid from the United States as it faces ongoing conflict with Russia. The situation is further compounded by North Korea’s efforts to align itself with China and Russia against the United States and its allies.

