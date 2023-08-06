Russian Reservist Age Limit Raised to 30, Causing Anxiety and Uncertainty

Title: Anxiety and Uncertainty Amongst Russian Reservists as Age Limit Is Extended

Subtitle: Thousands of men face the possibility of mandatory military service in Ukraine

[Location], [Date] – The recent decision by the Russian government to raise the maximum age for army reservists from 27 to 30 has left many young men in a state of constant fear and uncertainty. The move, aimed at expanding the pool of eligible recruits, has sparked concerns among those who were previously exempt from service. With tensions escalating in Ukraine, the possibility of being called up to participate in the conflict has left these individuals in limbo, unable to plan for their futures.

One such individual is 27-year-old Peter, a salesman living in Saint Petersburg. He shares his apprehensions regarding the new conscription rules. “Now I live in a state of constant fear. I can’t plan anything,” he laments. Peter had been preparing to secure a mortgage and purchase a home for his family, but now everything hangs in the balance, as he could be sent to Ukraine at any moment. “I don’t want to join the army, I don’t want to participate in this war and die for someone else’s goals,” he adds.

Previously, all men in good standing aged between 18 and 27 were required to complete one year of compulsory military service. This recruitment was carried out twice a year, limiting the number of men eligible for mandatory service. However, the recent changes now include men up to 30 years old in the recruiting pool. Consequently, millions of young men like Peter find themselves affected by this new legislation.

The Russian parliament has further passed a bill increasing fines for individuals who fail to report to a conscription office after receiving a draft notice. The new law, set to take effect from October 1, imposes fines of up to 30,000 rubles (approximately US$315), a tenfold increase from the previous maximum fine.

Notably, last fall, the Russian government mobilized 300,000 reservists for what it called a “special operation” in Ukraine. This sparked a mass exodus, with tens of thousands of men leaving Russia in an attempt to avoid conscription. In response, the Russian authorities have now imposed a law prohibiting recruits from leaving the country once they receive their draft notice.

Alex, a 30-year-old factory worker in Moscow, believed his essential position would grant him immunity from conscription. However, the military enlistment office recently informed him that he should go and register as exempt. Much to his astonishment, the officers at the recruitment office rejected his exemption and forced him to join the army in case of mobilization. When he protested, the officer reminded him of the consequences, stating that failure to comply could result in a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

New laws and digital recruitment notifications have created an environment where individuals feel constantly monitored. “I’m afraid that even if I go to the dentist, they can catch me and send me to war,” laments Alex. The anxiety among those facing conscription has reached unprecedented levels, with the fear of leaving loved ones behind while being deployed last year.

The Russian Defense Ministry has been reluctant to release figures on casualties sustained during the ongoing conflict. An independent investigation by the BBC Russian Service and the independent Russian website Mediazona confirmed the names of over 29,000 Russian fighters who have died since February 2022. These casualties include both Russian military personnel and individuals fighting for the mercenary group Wagner. The actual number of losses is expected to be considerably higher.

As the age limit for conscription expands and tensions escalate in Ukraine, the future appears uncertain for thousands of Russian reservists. The fear and apprehension surrounding potential deployments continue to impact the lives of these young men and their families, who are desperately hoping for peace and stability in their country.

[end of article]

