Home » Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation | Opinions | .a week
News

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation | Opinions | .a week

if nothing else, they say something about the current situation. Of course, Pellegrini and Boris Kollár criticize not only Fico for speculating that NATO and the USA could interfere in the elections, but also ex-minister Naď for his statements about Russian interference. In addition, all the usual word sauce addressed to the fickle voter. But when it comes to the point “Ukraine” and the point “Direction”, it seems that the leader of the Voice was explicit enough that he could not easily take back his words. Even if he wanted to. But why should he?

The results of pre-election polls are inexorable. Fico is leading, and if any coalition of the weaker with a stronger total is to be formed against him, it will not work without the Voice. This is not yet a promise of bright tomorrows. The best one can hope for is some new “glue” without extremists.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  The man left 1 million in cash in a taxi and the driver was praised for not ignorantly picking up the money: Netizens complained about being too careless – fast technology – technology changes the future

You may also like

During his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia, Xi...

Success in prospect?: AJN Resources: New lithium project...

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy