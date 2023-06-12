Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation | Opinions | .a week

if nothing else, they say something about the current situation. Of course, Pellegrini and Boris Kollár criticize not only Fico for speculating that NATO and the USA could interfere in the elections, but also ex-minister Naď for his statements about Russian interference. In addition, all the usual word sauce addressed to the fickle voter. But when it comes to the point “Ukraine” and the point “Direction”, it seems that the leader of the Voice was explicit enough that he could not easily take back his words. Even if he wanted to. But why should he?

The results of pre-election polls are inexorable. Fico is leading, and if any coalition of the weaker with a stronger total is to be formed against him, it will not work without the Voice. This is not yet a promise of bright tomorrows. The best one can hope for is some new “glue” without extremists.