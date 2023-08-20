Russian spaceship crashed into moon and destroyed: Space Agency

Russia’s 47-year-old mission to the moon failed when the Russian spacecraft Luna 25 lost control due to problems during preparation for landing on the moon’s surface. Crashed and destroyed.

Russia’s state-run space corporation, Roscosmos, says that it will enter lunar orbit before landing at 11:57 a.m. GMT (2:57 a.m. local time). Lost contact with the ship.

The Russian spacecraft was supposed to make a soft landing on Monday.

According to the Reuters news agency, the destruction of the spacecraft shows that Russia’s once powerful space program has been in decline since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Roscosmos said in a statement that ‘the spacecraft went into an unpredictable orbit and collided with the lunar surface and was destroyed.’

The Russian space program says that a special departmental commission has been formed to investigate the causes of the Luna 25 crash.

Russia has not attempted to send a mission to the Moon since Luna 24 in 1976 under Leonid Brezhnev. Russia is busy competing with India, whose Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is set to land on the Moon’s south pole this week.

According to the French news agency AFP, the 800 kg Luna 25 spacecraft was supposed to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon on Monday, which would be the first time in history.

Russia has not attempted to land on a planet since 1989. In 1989, Phobos-2, a spacecraft designed by the former Soviet Union to explore the moons of Mars, failed to complete its mission due to a computer malfunction.

Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov told Russian President Vladimir Putin in June that the project had about a 70 percent chance of success.

Luna 25 was successfully inserted into lunar orbit on Wednesday after launching from the Vostoknyi space center in Russia’s Far East.

