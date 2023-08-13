Russian warning shot in the Black Sea – DW – August 13, 2023

The essentials in brief:

Russia threatens freighters in the Black Sea

Kyiv emphasizes the importance of the German Taurus delivery

Scholz praises meetings in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyj thanks Patriot launch pads

Netzagentur: No all-clear for gas supply yet

In the Black Sea, a Russian warship fired a warning shot at a freighter near the Ukrainian coast, according to the Defense Ministry in Moscow. The “Sukru Okan”, a dry freighter flying the Palau flag, was located in the south-west of the Black Sea, the ministry said. The ship was on its way to the Ukrainian port of Izmail.

The Russian patrol ship Vasily Bykov fired the warning shot after the captain of the Sukru Okan failed to respond to a request to stop for an inspection. “In order to stop the ship by force, automatic weapons fire was opened as a warning,” the Ministry of Defense said. The Russian military boarded the freighter with the help of a Ka-29 helicopter. After an inspection by the Russian military, the ship continued sailing.

Ukraine’s Danube port of Izmail, on the border with Romania, has been the main export port for Ukrainian grain since Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal last month. Since then, Moscow has stepped up attacks on ports in southern Ukraine’s Odessa region, which were central to the safe export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

Bundeswehr Tornado fighter jet equipped with a Taurus guided missile (archive image) Image: Bundeswehr

Kyiv wants German cruise missiles

The Ukrainian government has reiterated that it needs German Taurus cruise missiles for defense against Russia. This is the only way that “more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians can be saved and the liberation of their areas accelerated,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told “Bild am Sonntag”. The formula is simple: “A longer range of the missiles means a shorter duration of the war.” With the weapon, Ukraine could “reach the Russian occupying forces on Ukrainian soil far beyond the front line, disrupt their logistics and destroy command centers and ammunition depots.”

In Germany, too, the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz on this topic had recently increased. Politicians from the ruling parties and the opposition demanded that the Ukrainian armed forces be given the weapon system suitable for destroying bunkers and protected command posts up to 500 kilometers away. Proponents see this as another significant step towards strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Discussion about “Taurus” missiles

There is a critical discussion about whether and how possible strikes against Russian territory can be prevented. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) said earlier this month that the time for a decision had not yet come.

Kuleba assured that concerns that Ukraine could use Taurus against targets on Russian soil are unfounded.

Scholz does not commit himself to the Taurus delivery

Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not rule out the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. “We will continue to make it difficult for ourselves,” said Scholz in the ZDF summer interview for “Berlin direct” when asked whether he would agree to the delivery of the rockets with a range of up to 500 kilometers. Every decision is weighed very carefully. He is sure that the vast majority of citizens think it is right that decisions are carefully considered and not jump immediately every time someone raises a demand somewhere.

Chancellor Scholz, here at a press conference in July this yearImage: Michael Kappeler/dpa

The UK and France are already supplying longer-range missiles to Ukraine, but the US is not. When asked whether the federal government would agree to a delivery if the range was restricted to avoid attacks on Russian territory, Scholz said: “We are dealing with all the questions.”

Praise for meetings in Saudi Arabia

In the interview, the Federal Chancellor also commented on the Ukraine meeting in Saudi Arabia last weekend. This was “very important”. However, this is “really just the beginning, unfortunately”.

Nevertheless, the talks at the level of foreign policy advisers are something very special. More countries took part, including China, said the Chancellor, with a view to a similar meeting in Copenhagen in June. “So it makes sense that we continue these talks because, very concretely, they increase the pressure for Russia to realize that it is on the wrong track and needs to withdraw troops, and peace will be possible.”

Selenskyj thanks Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the federal government for the two additional launch pads for the Patriot air defense system. “That’s very important,” said Zelenskyj in his evening speech. “Thank you! Thank you, Germany. Thank you to the people,” said Selenskyj – and added to Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “Thank you, Olaf!”

The delivery of the new Patriot systems by Germany became known a few days ago. The Patriots produced in the USA are particularly valuable for Ukraine because, according to information from Kiev, they have repeatedly intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Germany via video address Image: president.gov.ua

Every strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense means saving thousands of lives, stressed Zelenskyy. The most recent delivery from Germany also included ten more Bandvagn 206 multi-purpose tracked vehicles, six heavy-duty articulated lorries and around 6,000 rounds of smoke ammunition for artillery pieces with a caliber of 155 millimeters. Germany also provided machine guns, shooting glasses, binoculars and mine clearance equipment.

In addition to help with air defense, support for mine clearance is currently particularly important, said Zelenskyj. Due to mines and unexploded ammunition, around 174,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory are currently dangerous for people.

Great Britain: Wagner troops must cut costs

After the brief uprising against the Russian military leadership, the Wagner mercenary group is under financial pressure, according to British intelligence. The Wagner Group is likely to be downsizing and restructuring primarily to save on payroll costs, the British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence update on the online platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Since the uprising in June, the Russian state has acted against other business interests of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, the ministry reported. “There is a realistic possibility that the Kremlin will stop funding the group,” it said.

The British Ministry of Defense has been publishing daily updates on the course of the war based on intelligence information since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.

No all-clear for gas supply in winter yet

Despite well-stocked gas storage facilities, the Federal Network Agency sees residual risks for the energy supply in the coming winter. After the loss of Russian gas, there are stable other sources of supply. “It would still be premature to give the all-clear,” said Klaus Müller, President of the Authority, to the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. The remaining risks include a very cold winter in Europe. In addition, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could turn off the gas tap for south-eastern Europe. Attacks on pipelines also remained a horror scenario.

The President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, still sees residual risks for the energy supply in winter Image: Oliver Berg/dpa/picture alliance

The German gas storage facilities are currently about 90 percent full – and thus significantly fuller than in the summer of last year. In addition, industry and households have reduced their consumption, and less gas has to be passed through to other countries, said Müller. Nevertheless, he will “again call for saving and careful use of gas when the heating season approaches”.

