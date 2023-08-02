Russian weapons kill civilians even in a war that the West is not interested in. The junta in Myanmar is increasing its brutality with them

To this day, we do not know exactly why hundreds of innocent civilians, including children, became the target of that attack. Well, when a Russian Yak-30 aircraft and a Soviet-made Mi-35 helicopter flew over the heads of the participants celebrating the opening of a new administrative building in a small village a few months ago in April, they had nowhere to run from their bombs.

“The bomb had deadly consequences – tearing apart the bodies of men, women and children and burning their skin to dust,” the special rapporteur of the UN Human Rights Council described the attack.

It is estimated that it claimed 50 to 100 victims. Despite the fact that Russian aviation technology was in charge of it, it did not take place in Ukraine, but thousands of kilometers away.

Specifically, in the Myanmar village of Pazigyi in the Sakai region located in the northwest of the Asian country. In a part of the world that is beyond the attention of the average European or American, but should be of interest to us as well.

Russia is getting involved along with China

The bloody conflict in Myanmar may be almost invisible to the average Westerner, but in recent months it has intensified and is beginning to resemble a civil war. It is connected to the war in Ukraine not only by Russia’s involvement, but also by the fact that mainly civilians take away everything. The Kremlin, together with China, but also with Serbia, according to the UN, is arming the ruthless Myanmar junta, especially with aviation.

The New York Times recently charted the intensity of the latest battles between the opposition and the government. His balance sheet sounds scary

