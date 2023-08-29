Home » Russians shelled Kupyansk, a man died.
Russians shelled Kupyansk, a man died.

The Russian occupiers once again struck Kupyansk. On Tuesday, August 29, around 8:30 am, the enemy shelled the town of Kupyansk with artillery.

A hit on the territory of a food enterprise was recorded. The guard died.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to prosecutors, a private home was also damaged, and a 67-year-old man was injured.

Before that, the enemy attacked Kupyansk at 5 in the morning. An apartment building was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

And on August 28, the Russian military shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupyan district. A residential building was damaged.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Ivanivka and Kislivka districts of the Kharkiv region yesterday in the Kupyansk direction. The Russians shelled Kolodyazne, Berestov, and Kislivka with artillery.

As a reminder, on August 28, two people were killed and two others were injured in an attack by Russians in the Poltava region.

