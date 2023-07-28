Home » Russia’s Ambassador Condemns US Sending of Cluster Bombs, Further Straining US-Russian Relations
Title: Russia’s Ambassador Slams White House for Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine, Straining Bilateral Relations

Madrid, 28 Jul. (EUROPA PRESS) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoli Antonov, expressed deep concern over the White House’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, saying it has dealt a heavy blow to what little remains of bilateral relations between the two nations. In a statement, Antonov highlighted the deteriorating state of US-Russian relations, stating that only “a few crumbs” remain.

According to the diplomat, the transfer of cluster munitions by the Americans to Ukraine has exacerbated the existing tensions. Moscow has taken note of what it considers an “anti-Russian movement by the Biden Administration” and will reflect this development in its dealings with Washington, as reported by the TASS news agency.

Earlier this month, Washington confirmed its intention to provide cluster bombs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a move that has drawn international criticism. Russia, as well as Ukraine’s Western allies and the United States itself, have raised concerns about the risks associated with these banned munitions. Cluster bombs are designed to release numerous small mini-bombs over a large area, presenting a significant danger to civilians and human rights. Over a hundred countries have banned their use due to the indiscriminate harm they can cause.

In response to the concerns raised, Ukraine has assured the United States that the cluster bombs will only be used for demining purposes and specifically against Russian positions, with a commitment not to deploy them in areas populated by civilians. Despite this reassurance, Moscow remains apprehensive toward Kiev’s intentions and has accused Washington of committing a potential war crime.

The delivery of cluster bombs to Ukraine has further heightened the already strained relationship between Russia and the United States. The move has also caused unease among Ukraine’s allies, who fear the escalation of violence and the potential negative impact on the civilian population.

As tensions rise, the international community closely watches the unfolding situation in Eastern Europe, hoping for a swift de-escalation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced numerous individuals since it began in 2014.

