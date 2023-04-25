Russia’s war against Ukraine: ++ New EU sanctions no earlier than mid-May ++



04/25/2023

According to Poland, new EU sanctions against Russia are not likely until mid-May at the earliest. French President Macron criticizes the Chinese ambassador’s statements about ex-Soviet republics. All developments in the live blog.

7:16 a.m Macron criticizes statements by the Chinese ambassador French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized statements by the Chinese ambassador to France on the status of ex-Soviet republics. “I don’t think it’s right for a diplomat to use such language,” Macron said in an interview with TFI Info in Ostend, Belgium. Ambassador Lu Shaye had asked the French broadcaster LCI about the status of the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia in violation of international law, questioning the sovereignty of the former Soviet states: “In terms of international law, even these countries of the former Soviet Union do not have the status – how do you say – which is effective in international law because there is no international agreement to concretise its status as a sovereign country.” The Chinese government then made it clear that it recognized the sovereignty of the former Soviet republics.

7:08 a.m Poll: Majority does not believe in Beijing's role as mediator A clear majority of Germans do not believe that China, as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, could help end the war. In a survey conducted by the opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of the magazine "Internationale Politik", two thirds (66 percent) of those questioned answered no to a corresponding question. Just under a third (31 percent) thinks this is possible. Three percent answered "don't know". In February, China called for a ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations in a twelve-point position paper on the political solution to the Ukraine conflict. The document was received critically in the West because it showed no initiative to resolve the conflict, did not condemn the Russian invasion and, with criticism of the West, rather reflected Russia's arguments. Beijing continues to back Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the Forsa survey, there are hardly any differences between East and West Germany on the question of mediation by China. However, at 25 percent, women believe significantly less in Beijing's role as a mediator than men at 36 percent. A look at party preferences shows that 49 percent of AfD supporters believe exceptionally strongly in China's role as a mediator – but here, too, 51 percent of those surveyed answered no. At 72 percent, supporters of the CDU and CSU are the most skeptical about a mediating role, followed by those of the SPD (70 percent), Greens (68 percent) and FDP (62 percent).

5:12 a.m Russia: Ukrainian attack on Black Sea Fleet threatens grain deal According to Russia, Ukraine is endangering the continuation of the grain agreement by attacking the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on the annexed Crimean Peninsula. "The terrorist actions of the Kiev regime threaten the next extension of the grain agreement beyond May 18 this year," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram. An analysis of the flight path of the downed Ukrainian naval drones revealed that they came from the Crimean port of Odessa, which is intended for the implementation of the Grain Initiative. Previously, Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev had threatened to terminate the agreement if the group of seven leading industrialized countries (G7) decided on an almost complete ban on exports to Russia. In such a case, the grain deal would end, as would the flow of many other Russian supplies that the G7 countries depend on, the longtime Putin confidant wrote in a post on his Telegram channel.

5:12 a.m Poland: New EU sanctions against Russia from mid-May at the earliest A new round of sanctions by the European Union against Russia is not likely until the end of next month, according to Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. “It’s all still in the discussion phase,” said Rau. The adoption of an eleventh package of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine 14 months ago is not expected until “late May”. Poland this month tabled a proposal for new sanctions against Russia, including a ban on further oil and diamond imports.