Status: 09.03.2023 09:23

The UN World Food Program warns of “serious consequences” if the grain agreement between Ukraine and Russia is not extended. The US plans to confiscate a plane belonging to the Russian Rosneft group. All developments in the live blog.

9:23 a.m Several dead reported in Lviv According to Ukrainian sources, several people were killed in the most recent wave of Russian attacks in the west of the country. In the Lviv region in the town of Zolochiv, a rocket fell in a residential area, whereupon a fire broke out, Governor Maksym Kozytskiy said on Telegram. At least five people were killed – three men and two women, he added. Previously, Ukrainian authorities reported that at least five people across the country had been killed as a result of the attacks. conflicting parties as a source Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.

09:19 am Röttgen: Ukrainian ammunition shortage “was foreseeable” The CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen has described the shortage of ammunition in Ukraine as a failure on the part of the partners in the country attacked by Russia. “That was foreseeable and there was no reaction,” said Röttgen in the Deutschlandfunk. It is now a matter of trying to bridge the shortage of ammunition by raising all the supplies and remedying this lack of ammunition. The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov described the previous EU plans for new ammunition deliveries to his country as insufficient. Ukraine needs a million artillery shells and around four billion euros would probably have to be made available for this, Resnikov said yesterday at an informal meeting with the defense ministers of the EU states in Sweden.

7:47 a.m According to Ukraine, five dead after Russian attacks According to Ukrainian authorities, at least five people have been killed and several others injured in massive Russian rocket attacks. The governor of the western Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said four people were killed there after a rocket hit a residential area in Zolochivskyi district. Rescuers were combing through the debris, which may have trapped other people, the official said. One person was killed in the Dnepropetrovsk region. Governor Serhii Lysak added that two other people were injured in multiple blasts in the area. conflicting parties as a source Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation. Dark green: Russian army advancing. Hatched: areas annexed by Russia. Picture: ISW/08.03.2023

6:57 a.m Zaporizhia NPP cut off from power grid after attack As the AFP news agency reports, with reference to operator information, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is cut off from the power grid after a Russian attack. “The last link between the occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant and the Ukrainian power grid was cut off as a result of rocket attacks,” Enerhoatom said. The plant in the southern city of Enerhodar, which is occupied by Russian troops, is currently being supplied with emergency diesel generators, Enerhoatom said on Telegram. The fuel is enough for ten days. It is the sixth time since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression more than a year ago that the nuclear power plant has had to go into emergency operation, it said. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko spoke on Facebook of a “barbaric, massive attack” by the Russians. In addition to Zaporizhia, other parts of the country have also been hit with rockets since the early hours of the morning, including the capital Kiev. The Odessa and Kharkiv regions also reported attacks on power plants and subsequent power outages. See also Dl Rave: off crimes against the public administration

6:47 a.m WFP calls for further extension of Grains Agreement The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) has warned of “serious consequences” if the Black Sea grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, which expires on March 18, is not renewed. The director of the Berlin WFP office, Martin Frick, described the agreement in the newspapers of the Funke media group as a key building block to cushion the global consequences of the food crisis for millions of people who are starving. It helped stop the price spiral on the world market and thus stabilized food prices, especially for poor people. “Conflicts, the climate crisis and price explosions endanger our global food system,” said Frick. In July 2022, Russia and Ukraine, mediated by the United Nations and Turkey, agreed on the Black Sea Grains Initiative. Despite the Russian war of aggression, it is intended to ensure the export of food from Ukraine via the Black Sea. At the same time, fertilizer and food are to be exported from Russia. The grain agreement was extended by a further 120 days in November.

06:04 a.m Klitschko: Explosions in Kiev from Russian attacks According to Ukrainian information, the Russian army attacked both the capital Kiev and several regions in the east, south and west of the country during the night. In Kiev there were explosions in a district in the south of the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported in online networks. Rescue workers are on their way. Massive rocket attacks in Ukraine Marc Dugge, ARD Kiev, 9.3.2023 · 06:24

4:43 a.m Zelenskyy: Bakhmut is of crucial strategic importance See also End of life, Fico: Parliament fills regulatory vacuum Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has defended the decision to keep his troops in the hard-fought eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. In the Russian war of aggression against his country, Bakhmut is of decisive strategic importance, Zelenskyj said in an exclusive interview with the US television channel CNN. “They could go on after Bakhmut. They could go to Kramatorsk, to Sloviansk,” Zelensky said, referring to the Russian attackers. Should Bakhmut fall, the Russians would have the option to go to other parts of the country, said Selenskyj. “That’s why our boys are there.” Topic overview

4:31 a.m Planned confiscation of Rosneft plane The United States has obtained an order from a US district court in New York to confiscate a Boeing plane belonging to the Russian oil company Rosneft. The Justice Department said the plane could be detained at $25 million for violations of export controls and sanctions against Russia.

4:31 a.m Several Ukrainian regions without power after Russian missile strikes According to Ukrainian sources, Russian attacks lead to power outages in several areas of the country. The Black Sea port city of Odessa and the second largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, are among those affected. A massive rocket attack hit a power plant in the port city, the governor of the Odessa region said on Telegram. Residential areas were also hit, but there were no injuries. Kharkiv region governor Oleg Sinegubov said the city and region were hit by 15 attacks, which also damaged infrastructure. conflicting parties as a source Information on the course of the war, shelling and casualties provided by official bodies of the Russian and Ukrainian conflict parties cannot be directly checked by an independent body in the current situation.