Russia’s war in Ukraine – Current news in the live ticker

In the tug-of-war over the opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and the approval of further military aid for the country attacked by Russia, the pressure on Hungary is increasing. A draft of the summit declaration in Brussels, which the AP news agency was able to see, stipulates that the heads of state and government of the EU countries decide to start accession negotiations with Ukraine. However, Orban, whose veto is feared, insists on a “strategic discussion” that takes into account the stalemate on the battlefield and the uncertainty over who will rule the US next year.

“I hope that European unity will not be broken, because this is not the moment to weaken our support for Ukraine. On the contrary, this is the moment to strengthen it,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels, where he chairs a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

