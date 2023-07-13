Russia’s warning to the United States about giving warplanes to Ukraine

Moscow: Russia warned the US about giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that giving F16 to Ukraine would mean Russia-NATO direct war. He said that F-16 aircraft are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, Russia will not see whether F-16 is equipped with nuclear weapons or not in the war, giving F-16 to Ukraine will mean the threat of a nuclear attack on Russia by the West.

On the other hand, in his speech at the end of the two-day NATO summit in Lithuania, the US President said that the Russian President had made a very wrong impression about the US-led military alliance, that NATO is the strongest, most united and most powerful in its history. He said that our support and assistance to Ukraine will continue and this is an expression of our strong commitment to Ukraine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

