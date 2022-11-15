[The Epoch Times, November 15, 2022](Comprehensive report by Xu Yiyang, a reporter from the Epoch Times special department) Recently, at the 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Expo held in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province, Russia, which almost single-handedly held the exhibition in previous years, although Participating in the exhibition, but it is much more low-key, and the two aerobatic teams are also absent this year. What is intriguing is that in the Russian propaganda film, there are pictures of Russian military planes blowing up Chinese warships.

The 14th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition (Zhuhai Air Show) opened in Zhuhai, Guangdong on November 8, and lasted for 6 days. The air show is held every two years. Against the backdrop of the Russo-Ukraine war, this air show has attracted special attention. The outside world has noticed that Russia, which was almost dominant in the past, appears to be extremely low-key this time.

The CCP’s official media “Global Times” reported on November 10 that a reporter from the newspaper found the booth of Rosoboronexport in the exhibition hall on November 8. The company is Russia’s only national military importer and exporter. The booth is very simple, and the scale is much smaller than before. It mainly shows the Su-57E stealth fighter, Su-35 super maneuverable fighter, Su-34E fighter-bomber developed by Russia in the form of video.

In addition, the Russian “Warrior” and “Swift” aerobatic teams, which used to be very popular at the Zhuhai Air Show, did not appear at the exhibition this year.

The Russian “Warrior” aerobatic team was established in April 1991. At the second air show held in Zhuhai in 1998, the performance team went to China for the first time, and then participated in the 2000, 2006, 2012, 2014, and 2016 China Air Show.

On May 6, 1991, the “Swift” stunt team was formally established, using MiG-29 fighter jets. In 2004, the aerobatic team participated in the Zhuhai Air Show in China for the first time, and has participated in the air show many times since then.

Analysis: Russia’s low profile is due to the heavy blow to Ukraine

Chen Pokong, a political commentator of Chinese descent in the United States, believes that the actual reason for Russia’s low-key participation in the Zhuhai Air Show is that it suffered heavy losses in the Russia-Ukraine War.

“At this time, it is already overwhelmed to deal with the Ukrainian battlefield.” He said, “After Russia has been hit hard, its air combat power has also been hit hard. Russia needs to save now, and it does not go to Zhuhai for demonstrations or performances. At the same time, its The aerobatic team also has no energy, because some of the planes may have been shot down, and it is not easy to form a fleet that can perform.”

In the past, the Zhuhai Air Show has always been dominated by Russia, but this time the CCP has become the leading party, and the exhibition has also become China‘s aerospace exhibition. Some outside analysts believe that the current military strength of the CCP has surpassed that of Russia.

However, Chen Pokong said that Russia’s low-key participation in the Zhuhai Air Show is a sign that its air power has been severely damaged by Ukraine. sang the leading role.”

At the Zhuhai Air Show, Russian Businessmen’s Propaganda Video Appeared to Bomb CCP Warships

At the Zhuhai Air Show this time, there was also an extremely embarrassing scene for the CCP. The Russian exhibitor played a promotional video of blowing up a CCP warship.

The Chinese online military program “Military Secondary Plane” published an article on the Chinese portal NetEase on November 10, saying that in a promotional video played by a Russian exhibitor, a Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jet launched an anti-ship missile to attack a The enemy ship, the enemy ship that was hit instantly ignited a raging fire.

“Originally this was just an unremarkable CG (computer-generated) promotional video, but if you take a closer look at the ‘enemy ship’ that was bombed in the film, why does it look familiar?” The article stated that the warship that was hit was the CCP The Type 052D destroyer. “This scene is really embarrassing. After all, as strategic partners, China and Russia have very close and in-depth military exchanges and cooperation.”

According to the article, there is currently a saying that the reason for this situation is that Russian exhibitors outsourced weapons promotional videos to Indian companies. In other words, it was the Indian side who deliberately replaced the target ship attacked by the Russian fighter plane with the main warship of the CCP.

However, India’s “Eurasia Times” quickly clarified the incident. The newspaper reported on November 11 that the weapon promotional video was entirely the fault of the Russian exhibitors themselves and had nothing to do with India.

In this regard, Chen Pokong believes that before participating in the exhibition, it is impossible for the Russian side not to review the promotional videos, which shows that Russia is turning a blind eye and closing one eye. In addition, Russia’s practice of outsourcing promotional videos to India also proved that Russia was weakened during the war and did not have enough resources to make promotional videos.

“But what is reflected in this is what Russia means. Russia shows in the film that the enemy target it really wants to destroy is China (the CCP). The CCP claims that its 052D is a first-class warship, but Moscow hints that it is in Russia. Vulnerable to the combat power,” he said.

Chen Pokong believes that this contains several meanings: First, Russia is dissatisfied with the CCP’s copying of its products, and this time the CCP has become the protagonist at the Zhuhai Air Show, so Russia took the opportunity to ridicule China; The international has released a subtle signal that the real enemy of Russia is not the United States or Ukraine, but the CCP. Especially after Russia launched the war against Ukraine, the CCP did not provide any assistance, which left Russia in isolation. Russia was very dissatisfied, so it took advantage of the Zhuhai Air Show to engage in this action.

