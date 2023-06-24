Ruta del Sol II pronounces itself before the publication of EL INFORMADOR

Given the complaint made by the community and published by THE REPORTER regarding the situation that has been occurring in the Rotonda de The Rodadero Regarding the mobility problem, the Ruta del Sol II Concession assured that this is due to the imprudence of the bus drivers of the urban passenger service.

“The buses stop in prohibited areas just at the point where the exit from the roundabout ends towards the road that leads to Santa Marta, where the dual carriageway ends. This action generates a traffic stop, since these vehicles impede the flow of cars that are behind them, despite the existence of traffic signs that prohibit it,” he argued. Fabian Saumethrepresentative of the concession, who also stated that, approximately 100 meters away, is the bus stop for public service.

Regarding the lack of an entry point to the tourist sector on the roundabout, another of the disagreements of the community, mainly drivers, Saumeth said that, “with the work still unfinished, a traffic jam has been generated due to the turn to the left on 9th street, which will be prohibited as established by the Mobility secretary. This measure seeks to avoid congestion while the works are completed.

Despite the constant complaints, according to Saumeth, the roundabout meets all the required technical specifications and has been thoroughly reviewed by the Government and the District Mobility Secretariat.

“With an approximate diameter of 50 meters and a double lane throughout its length, it allows an efficient connection with The Rodadero through Calle 11. The design complies with the standards and technical requirements demanded for a work of this category,” he said.