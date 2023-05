Radio Okapi.Ph/ Jonathan Fuanani” />

Through a video, which was viewed Tuesday, May 30 on the Internet by Radio Okapi, the FARDC accuse Rwanda and the M23 rebellion of preparing an attack against the city of Goma (North Kivu).

The statement from the Congolese army, read by its spokesperson, Major General Sylvain Ekenge, denounces the warlike behavior displayed in North Kivu by the Rwandan army and its M23 auxiliaries:

