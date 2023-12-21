Home » RWE – Another ramp-up expected Page 1
The overarching upward trend for RWE shares is clearly intact; the current decline can so far be classified as a normal correction. If the shares can grab the support in the area of ​​40.00/40.25 euros and pull back up again, a run-up to the 10 EMA at currently 40.54 euros would initially be expected. A long signal would then be generated and a further price increase up to resistance at EUR 41.70 would be likely. If it continues higher, the historical high could reach 42.23 euros and be exceeded following the upward trend. However, if the shares continue to slide, a return to support at 39 euros would be expected.

Trading Strategy:

