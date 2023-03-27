Home News Ryan Castro made those attending the Estéreo Picnic dance
Ryan Castro made those attending the Estéreo Picnic dance

The fans of the Antioquia musician were expectant for what would be his presentation.

Very punctual at 1:00 AM, ‘the ghetto singer’ appeared on stage and greeted the audience in the capital.

Before starting with his best hits, he made the promise that all attendees were going to ‘perrear’.

The paisa sang his most outstanding songs, among which are ‘Jordan’, ‘Malory’, ‘Lejanía’, among others.

At the end of each song, he dedicated a few words to the audience, which made the presentation quite dynamic.

He also emphasized that he is an artist from the neighborhood and that it is due to the people who come from it.

Ryan Castro could not hide his emotion at the amount of public that received him at the Estéreo Picnic.

At one point in the presentation, he threw himself into the public and interacted with his followers.

The singer thanked Bogotá for being one of the cities that most supported him in his early days.

