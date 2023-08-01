Home » Ryu Hyun-jin’s comeback game today… Toronto manager “expected up to 100 pitches”
Ryu Hyun-jin’s comeback game today… Toronto manager “expected up to 100 pitches”

(AP/Newsis)

‘Korea Monster’ Ryu Hyun-jin will have a comeback match today (2nd).

Ryu Hyun-jin will start the 2023 American Professional Baseball Major League (MLB) home game against the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at 8:07 am (Korean time) on the same day.

It is before returning to the mound after 1 year and 2 months after elbow surgery. Ryu Hyun-jin prepared for a step-by-step return from the minor leagues.

Toronto coach John Schneider expressed anticipation for Ryu Hyun-jin, saying, “I hope he will do as usual.” When asked about his expectations, he joked, “I expect 6 innings without a hitter and 10 strikeouts.”

Director Schneider said, “Ryu Hyun-jin has completely completed the build-up,” and “I will think comfortably from 85 to 100 pitches.” I am looking forward to helping the team continue the game by inducing them.”

On the other hand, Ryu Hyun-jin has an average ERA of 4.35 with 5 wins and 1 loss in 9 matches against Baltimore in his career.

