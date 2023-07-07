S-Bahn traffic in Stuttgart: threshold fire slows down S-Bahn commuters

Track fires keep the fire brigade busy – here an operation in July 2022 (archive image) Photo: 7aktuell.de/Alexander Hald

The S-Bahn traffic was interrupted on Friday morning between the main station and Zuffenhausen. What were these “official measures”?

If you wanted to take the S-Bahn to the main station north of Stuttgart on Friday morning, you had to be patient. The reason was a blocking of the route between Zuffenhausen and the main station. The information on this was: “The reason for this are official measures on the route,” according to a message from Bahn AG. The consequences: “Lines S 4, S 5, S 6 and S 60 end and begin in Zuffenhausen until further notice. There are also cancellations on the S 62 line.”

The alarm came in at 6:14 a.m

The reason for the closure was a threshold fire with visible smoke near the parking area near Nordbahnhof. The fire was reported at 6.14 a.m., the fire brigade and federal police moved out. “The fire on an active track was quickly localized and could also be extinguished quickly,” says federal police spokesman Denis Sobek. Nevertheless, it could not be ruled out that things had gotten dangerous in other places, so the section between Zuffenhausen and the main station was closed so that the emergency services could move around the area.

There are always threshold fires

This was also the reason why the blockage lasted until 6.43 a.m. and thus almost half an hour. Nothing more was found. But better safe than sorry – “even if some commuters probably came to work too late,” says Sobek. The cause of the fire is suspected to be the weather and the general dryness. Something could easily catch fire there. In the past, embankment fires had repeatedly paralyzed train traffic. It took even longer in the morning before the S-Bahn was back on track on the affected lines.