S-Link: Hope never dies

The letter writer Kurt Beyer is rightly concerned in his letter to the editor of June 29 in the SN local section, what will happen if the link is then at the top?

Probably nothing at all, because so much money is sunk that for the

no more funds for other things in the next 50 years, including kindergartens,

Schools, care for the elderly – and of course city traffic – will remain.

I’m glad that the SPÖ is finally speaking out against it, because

the current transport planners and politicians are not even able

a ten-minute interval at the trolleybuses to organic, how will

they can then run a subway?

I hope that soon the people will be asked about it, because then it will come

an imminent end, as with the Mönchsberg garage.

Hope doesn’t die at the end, it doesn’t die at all.

Josef Blank, 5061 Elsbethen

