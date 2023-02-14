After having fallen in the classification carried out by ICFES, due to the lags in learning left behind by the pandemic, the Yopal Social Center educational institution once again rose to the A+ category, the highest that an educational institution can obtain in the country.

According to María Teresa Prieto, rector of the educational institution, the results that were before the pandemic are being recovered and although the news is positive, in her opinion, there are still things to improve.

For Ms. Prieto, the process that students go through from transition and throughout the academic trajectory until reaching grade 11 is essential, but she indicated that special attention should be paid to the first grades of Primary School because for children, it is traumatic to start a new writing reading process and in the sixth year of high school, because the students arrived with shortcomings in their learning, derived from the pandemic.

“We are always monitoring our students one by one, from the grade director to the coordinator, and we also link to the Coexistence Committee. That is what has allowed both the desertion and the promotion part to improve and the results we have today to rebound”, explained the rector María Teresa Prieto.

What to do with the results?

Once ICFES sent the results to the territorial entity, the educational quality team of the Secretary of Education of Yopal began visits to each of the educational institutions, in order to accompany teachers and teaching directors, to give guidelines on the analysis and interpretation of the results of the Saber 11 – 2022 Tests.

Within the analysis of tests, the data of the internal evaluation and the results of the first semester of last year that were obtained from the Evaluar para Avanzar tests are compared and based on this information, a work plan is projected with each one of the teachers. of area, in order to project the academic improvement plans by areas, after detecting the associated factors in which they may be failing.

“As the Secretary of Education of Yopal, we are fully willing to continue providing support to educational institutions. We know that, as a team, we will achieve excellent results and, especially, by identifying the abilities and skills of our students, we will be able to focus their life project in a better way”, affirmed Miryam Alvarado Barrera, Secretary of Education (e) of Yopal.

Source: Yopal City Hall Communications

