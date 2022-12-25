Moments of apprehension, on Christmas night, for the fate of the bishop of Vittorio Veneto, who also has jurisdiction in the Sacilese area, Monsignor Corrado Pizziolo. As usual, the prelate was supposed to celebrate Christmas night mass in the cathedral of Ceneda. Instead, with the cathedral packed, it was the director of the diocesan liturgical office, Don Mirco Miotto, who apologized: “The bishop had an unexpected event”. Which the prelate explained at mass on Christmas day: after dinner he set the alarm, but instead of 10.50pm, at 10.50am the next day. Thus, from Cordigliano Don Graziano Nardo, formerly parish priest of Sacile and now of the cathedral, went in vain in search of the bishop. That he “unveiled” the mystery, apologizing and receiving a long round of applause. (Video La Tenda Tv)

01:31