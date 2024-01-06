Sadness among owners of steppe eagle Appolo, who disappeared after a training flight: “Someone must have seen him, right?” (Domestic)

© if

Red alarm phase in the Rostijnenstraat in Hijfte: the impressive steppe eagle Appolo from the Falconry Farm is missing after he took to the air on Thursday during one of his daily training sessions.

Sadness at Maarten De Guchtenaere and Indra van Malcot of the Falconry Farm in Lochristi. “May you be back soon, friend,” it sounds hopeful in an appeal on social media. Among their many birds of prey, one of their showpieces has not returned home: after a training flight – a normal daily flight for the animal – the large steppe eagle with the call sign Appolo has not returned to its home in Rostijnenstraat.

“Someone must have seen it when such a gigantic bird flies over nearby?”, says Maarten. With a wingspan of 1.70 meters it is indeed difficult to ignore Appolo. (read more below the photo)

The call has already received a lot of attention on social media, but the beautiful animal has remained untraceable since Thursday afternoon until further notice. Some people did see him near the church of Hijfte, in Koning Albertlaan. “A steppe eagle can startle jackdaws and seagulls after it. But they wouldn’t attack him directly. Why the bird did not return to its familiar place as usual is also a mystery to us,” the owners said.

Anyone who saw a trace of the gigantic eagle can contact Maarten on 0479 72 50 13.

Share this: Facebook

X

