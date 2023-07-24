Sadness and rejection for the murder of Pancho and Chita

The tragic end of the two chimpanzees Pancho and Chita, who were sacrificed during the night of July 23 and the early morning of July 24, after they escaped from the Ukumarí Biopark has generated various reactions at the local and national level.

The Union for Animal and Environmental Protection (UPPAA) expressed its deep regret and rejection of this unfortunate fact. As defenders of animal rights, the UPPAA believes that the circumstances that led to taking an extreme measure like this should be clarified.

“We firmly believe that, in situations like this, it is essential that institutions be transparent and accountable in their actions, providing a full and justified explanation to the community and the general public,” the UPPAA said in a statement.

Adds the Union for Animal and Environmental Protection that: “This painful event reminds us of the importance of strengthening animal protection and welfare measures in all institutions that have living beings under their custody, as well as the need to deepen the standards of zoos in Colombia and move towards other conservation models.”

Likewise, the association for the defense of animal rights urges the competent authorities, including the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Risaralda (CARDER), to initiate ex officio the pertinent investigations to clarify the events that occurred between the night of July 23 and the early morning of July 24, which led to the murder of the chimpanzees Pancho and Chita.

UPPAA also requested that the autopsy of both chimpanzees be endorsed by an independent entity, which has no conflicts of interest with what happened, in order to ensure transparency in the results. Additionally, it requested greater vigilance and monitoring of the Ukumarí Biopark to prevent events like these from happening again in the future.

After what happened, Raúl Gasca, owner of the renowned Hermanos Gasca circus, appeared on the scene, who decided to donate Pancho to the Matecaña zoo, after the use of animals for artistic shows was prohibited in Colombia.

“As everyone knows, in Colombia a law was made that prohibited working with animals in circuses. And we had the option to leave Colombia and never come back or stop working with the animals. Therefore, it bothered people, so we decided to stop working with animals. And I personally took it upon myself to see that the animals looked good. Let the animals be fine. And indeed we donated, I donated to Panchito. I raised him, I can tell you, practically. He was my son.” Gasca stated in an interview

In turn, he stated that the animal had become more aggressive towards people he did not know. However, he knew how to handle it.

He even remembered that it was not the first time he had escaped, because years ago he had also fled from the zoo. However, she deeply regretted that drastic measures had to be resorted to to control Pancho.

«What breaks my heart and makes me sad is that they had to kill him. And then I was listening to the interview and he says that with a rifle and everything, that is, it seems very strong to me ». revealed the artist.

On his Facebook profile, Raúl Gasca shared several images in which he is seen sharing with Pancho when they were both much younger, and in the description he added: “How so apparently they had to put him down. I’m very sad. panchito”.

Finally, the Civil Engineer and Master in Project Management, Hellman Camargo expressed on his Twitter account: “Deep sadness, you are born a captive, for the first time you go out to explore the world, you see the same people who visit you daily and enjoy you, scared to see you happy, you are nervous and suddenly you hear shots, they hit you and you die. We got off to a bad start this week.”

