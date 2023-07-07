Sadness in Buenaventura for the death of a minor

A minor who was injured by a stray bullet in Buenaventura over the weekend died this Thursday after fighting for her life for several days.

The minor and her aunt had been left in the middle of a shootout during clashes between criminal gangs that plague the port city.

Immediately, the two wounded were transferred to a care center.

According to versions released by the authorities, the minor was shot several times on Saturday afternoon, in the middle of a shooting that took place in the Buenaventura Urbanization.

The girl had been transferred to the district’s Santa Sofía hospital, where she required surgical intervention due to the seriousness of the injuries, one of them to her head, and was under a reserved prognosis, so she had to be transferred to a clinic in Cali, where passed away.

Faced with this situation, citizens of the sector asked the criminal gangs through social networks to stop the clashes, which, over the weekend, left several people injured and two minors murdered.

The other event was also recorded on Saturday afternoon in the sector known as La Funeraria, located between the El Caldas neighborhood and Unión de Vivienda, commune 12 of Buenaventura.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken in a Sijín vehicle to a care center, where he finally died due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The authorities are conducting the respective investigations to find the whereabouts of those responsible for both cases, which occurred in isolated events.

The representative of Buenaventura, Edwin Patiño, lamented the death of the best and asked the armed groups for a cessation of hostilities.

Patiño made “a call to the national government to make the necessary intervention and processes to dismantle these illegal organizations so that children do not continue to lose their lives.”

The official added that “we cannot continue to allow other children to lose their lives. We cannot continue counting victims of these conflicts”.

For this reason, he reiterated the call to the general community, the actors and the national government to make the intervention that the port needs, to dismantle these organizations.

For his part, the lieutenant colonel of the Buenaventura Police, Andrés Correa, stated that “a special investigation team was appointed, under the coordination of the Prosecutor’s Office, in order to determine who committed these acts.”

Relatives of the minor also called for the crime not to go unpunished and recalled the joy of the minor.

Worry

Despite the arrival of the national government in Buenaventura, tension remains in Buenaventura.

Precisely, the authorities reported that this Thursday, in the midst of a visit by national officials, two people were murdered.

Councilor Rubén Jiménez stated that “the Minister of Defense arrived and murdered two people for extortion in a semi-rural sector of Buenaventura.”

While security in the port city is reinforced, constant patrols are being carried out in all the communes of Buenaventura, to counteract the actions of criminal gangs.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

