SAFe® Transformation Challenges – how to safely navigate the pitfalls with Jira Align

The introduction of Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe®) is a complex process full of small and large challenges that companies have to face. Without the right guidance and tools, they often face a plethora of hurdles that can — and all too often do — hinder the success of their SAFe transformation.

In this article, which the colleagues from Catworkx kindly provided as part of the Tools4AgileTeams atScale network, we go over common pitfalls and shoals and show how Jira Align can help circumnavigate them.

Challenge #1: Alignment and Collaboration

One of the most common risks in SAFe® transformations is a lack of alignment and collaboration between teams and stakeholders. Failed or non-existent communication and work processes that do not mesh can lead to delays, conflicts and ultimately to suboptimal results.

This is where Jira Align can help by providing a platform for teams to prioritize, visualize dependencies, and collaborate effectively. With features like shared dashboards, real-time communication, and feedback mechanisms, it creates a single point of contact that supports alignment and collaboration across the organization.

One of the most important functionalities in Jira Align in this context is the “strategy pyramid” (strategy pyramid). It defines mission, vision and values ​​and links them to the goals of the entire organization in order to achieve them in shorter periods of time. For the employees in the teams, the common orientation becomes clearer.

This hierarchy of goals can be linked to all to-dos – making sure your teams are working towards the same outcome together. While the “strategy room” and the strategy pyramid provide detailed information about the progress of your strategy, the “OKR hub” (a kind of central hub) is the best way to summarize what has been achieved along with what has been set Visualize goals at all levels of your organization.

Challenge #2: Insufficient transparency and visibility

In the absence of transparency and clarity, companies often find it difficult to track their progress, identify bottlenecks and make informed decisions. A lack of transparency often leads to delays, duplicate work (“I didn’t know YZ had already taken care of this”) and misallocated resources.

Jira Align provides robust reporting capabilities and metrics to review the status of your SAFe® transformation in real-time: teams can track key “leading indicators” more precisely, measure progress and use reports to gain valuable insights. The tool thus also provides stakeholders with the transparency they need to be able to identify problems at an early stage and take appropriate control measures.

The respective strategy, portfolio, program/ART and team rooms are interesting as a single point of truth for all teams. There are central areas that provide compressed information for the respective levels. All rooms can be configured and customized, for example by turning various metrics on or off. In addition, gadgets can also be placed in different places on the dashboard – the teams themselves decide where exactly.

The Team-Room provides information about the progress of the sprint: work items, impediments, sprint backlog, iteration goal, objectives and dependencies. In the Program-Room you will find interesting facts about one or more program increments: work items (features), accepted story points, dependencies, impediments, obstacles and goals at program/ART level. The Portfolio-Room directs the focus to the progress of the epics: Status, associated resource situation and financial situation are information that can be accessed here. The Strategy-Room summarizes the progress of the whole strategy implementation process: OKRs, achieved results, etc.

Challenge #3: No effective dependency management

A successful SAFe® transformation also depends on whether and how you can react to existing and newly emerging dependencies. After all, there is a bitter revenge if dependencies are not taken into account – delays, conflicts and even impairments in product quality can be the result.

Jira Align facilitates effective dependency management by allowing teams to visualize and track dependencies between Program, Team, and Epic. The tool provides a clear view of interdependencies – allowing teams to plan proactively, which in turn reduces risk. Last but not least, your company can ensure that the progress of your transformation takes place without major friction losses.

A simplified workflow for dependencies helps teams align their expectations of one another. Regular reviews ensure transparency with regard to open dependencies or missing agreements. In addition, fields of action can be identified in this way, for example if teams cannot deliver on time.

Various reports allow you to monitor dependencies and start discussions about possible improvements:

The Dependency-List is good for managing commitments.

The trend analysis and the Dependency Wheel Report, on the other hand, provide important information about which communication channels are suitable, e.g. B. which teams should work more closely together given the number of potential dependencies identified.

The ART program board also makes dependencies transparent and can therefore support PI planning or the iteration process.

Challenge #4: No continuous improvement (CIP) and lack of adaptability

A SAFe® transformation is an ongoing journey that also requires continuous improvement and adaptability. If the organization lacks a culture of constant learning and if iteration processes are avoided, the transformation usually stalls or fails.

Again, Jira Align shows its strengths: It enables teams to track metrics, measure results and identify areas with potential for optimization. This not only makes continuous improvement possible, but actively promotes it. The tool is flexible and offers enough freedom to adapt processes and workflows to changing requirements. A culture of continuous improvement is proven to help support the long-term success of a SAFe® transformation.

Jira Align has features that support the continuous improvement process (CIP). Helpful are e.g. e.g.:

“Iteration-Metrics”: These metrics can be used to better understand the meaning of the team indicators and how they evolve from sprint to sprint. For example, the “emotions” of the team can be made transparent in order to generate feedback and subsequent improvements, to analyze achieved goals and to compare the planned with the realized stories and story points.

”Iteration-Coaching”: This report summarizes the team’s actual performance against the iteration’s goals.

The “Program-Predictability-Report” illuminates in detail whether and how well a program/ART has fulfilled all of its (planned) commitments by comparing planned and achieved value points.

Conclusion

SAFe® transformations can be challenging. With the help of Jira Align, at least frequently occurring pitfalls can be identified and circumnavigated early on – which drastically increases the chances of success of the transformation. By promoting alignment, collaboration, visibility, and transparency, the tool addresses key challenges in SAFe® transformation.

Jira Align also provides support when it comes to dependency management and continuous improvement, making agile scaling more manageable. In this way, it helps organizations to efficiently approach their SAFe® transformation, achieve better results and foster a culture of agility and collaboration.

Successful SAFe® transformations require careful planning, effective change management, and good leadership. Jira Align is a valuable tool in this regard. It is important to use the tool correctly – this is the only way it can develop its full potential and accompany your company through its transformation. We’re happy to help you figure out what that might look like in your organization!

