Safes caught fire in Ankara, 4-storey building caught fire – Current News

Olay, Xinjiang town Tandogan District It happened in a shop located under an apartment on Yasama Sevinci Sokak. According to the information obtained, fruit crates belonging to a shop located on the ground floor of a 4-storey building caught fire for an unknown reason. As the flames grew, the fire engulfed the shop and the 4-storey apartment above it. Neighborhood firefighters, who saw the fire, informed the health and police teams. your flames The building he surrendered to was immediately evacuated. In the incident, which the residents of the apartment were watching with concern, the firefighters extinguished the shop and the fire after a long struggle. 4 storey building One side has become unusable. After the firefighters extinguished the fire, they cooled the building inside and outside for a long time.

An investigation has been initiated regarding the cause of the fire and the incident.

