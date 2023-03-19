Home News Safety and traffic: illegal parkers block rescue operations by the fire brigade in the clinic district – all news – news portal – life in Dortmund
News

Safety and traffic: illegal parkers block rescue operations by the fire brigade in the clinic district – all news – news portal – life in Dortmund

by admin
Safety and traffic: illegal parkers block rescue operations by the fire brigade in the clinic district – all news – news portal – life in Dortmund

Privacy Settings

Here you can individually set which social media offers and external web services you want to allow on the dortmund.de pages.
Please note that upon activation, data such as your IP address will be transmitted to the respective provider.

Activate service and agree to data transfer:

Data protection information for dortmund.de
See also  Flood disaster in Liulin Town, Hubei Province: Someone was swept away by the flood three times and hugged a big tree before he escaped from danger

You may also like

Werder’s fight with the flu epidemic

Kinshasa: RAFES brings together 5 African Health Ethics...

Alias ​​“Chirimoya”, behind the excesses in Bajo Cauca?

OVERALL ROUNDUP: Putin travels to captured city of...

Deployment of Angolan soldiers in the DRC: Felix...

Benditos amasijos reference in the city for the...

Caution Crash: How investors decide rationally instead of...

Tetjana Himič: blocked city – Lääne Elu

Sewer water receives tourists in Canal de las...

Environmentalist: Well-known woman from Lienz died: “Her laughter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy