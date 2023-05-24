Safety measures recommended by the Police for vehicles

SECURITY

The Police shared some basic rules of protection for car safety.

Prevention is an important part of reducing levels of insecurity. Photo: web archive.

Prevention is an important part of reducing levels of insecurity. For this, the preparation of drivers is needed so that they know how to act and how to take care of possible criminal acts in their vehicles.

According to data from ECU-911, between January and April 2023, there was an increase of 116 car thefts in the Metropolitan District of Quito (DMQ), compared to the same period last year.

In fact, the number of these types of crimes has been increasing since 2020.

Here are some security recommendations that the Police give to put into practice in the event that you use a personal vehicle as a means of transportation and can protect yourself from crime:

Avoid driving your cars late at night and early morning, in case of mechanical damage to your car try to get to a safe place, do not leave valuables inside your vehicle, if you are going to drive do not drink alcoholic beverages, If you detect that you are being followed, go to the nearest UPC, install alarm systems and invest in your security. / Trade.