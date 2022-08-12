Road safety, nutrition, physical activity, addictions: these are the themes of the first four videos made by Ulss 2 in Italian sign language. The initiative is part of the “E-Inclusion: I see-hear-listen-understand” project of the Veneto Region

TREVISO. Road safety, nutrition, physical activity, addictions: these are the themes of the first four videos made by Ulss 2 in Italian sign language. The initiative is part of the “E-Inclusion: see-hear-listen-understand” project of the Veneto Region, funded as part of the public announcement of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers on the subject of social inclusion.

The first video proposed is that relating to road safety for pedestrians and cyclistsavailable on social networks, on YouTube and on the Ulss 2 website. The videos were made by the Public Relations Office, in collaboration with the Prevention and Control of Chronic Diseases Service of the Prevention Department and with the Addiction Service .

The aim of the initiative is to breaking down the barriers of multimedia and digital content and is part of the series of activities carried out as part of “E-Inclusion” for the strengthening, homogenization and dissemination of tools capable of reducing the communication difficulties that people with disabilities may encounter and thus favoring their inclusion.

In particular the project is aimed at people with limited hearing, verbal competence and full understanding of traditional interpersonal and institutional communication. Therefore, it envisages supporting and disseminating the actions and the use of tools capable of facilitating dialogue both with the professionals of all roles and through the web platforms and institutional social channels.

As part of the E-Inclusion project, the Language Mediation Service in LIS was also activated, which offers video interpreting for deaf people who need to contact Ulss 2 to book services and request information or make a visit to the hospital or in the clinic.

The procedure can be activated via app from a PC, tablet or phone in immediate mode, thanks to an interpreter available within 30 seconds of the call, or by appointment for meetings lasting more than 45 minutes.

In the last five months, 94 sessions have been activated, of which 75 in instant mode and 19 by reservation for a total of 1,839 minutes of video-interpreting.

A working group was also set up made up of Ulss 2 employees with hearing difficulties who, in addition to being able to use the interpreting service in LIS, can themselves be active protagonists in the creation of information material for users in LIS.

As a first commitment, the group defined the issues for the production of health videos that are visible on the websites of the Region and the Ulss of Veneto.

A section dedicated to updates of LIS activities has been activated on the Ulss 2 institutional website offered by the Health Authority where you can find the activation methods of the video-interpreting service at this link.