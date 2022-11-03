There is great concern from the trade unions and workers for the future of the factory Safilo of Longarone. The 490 employees today, November 3, met in the union meetings in which the outcome of the meeting with the owners was exposed. The idea that the social partners have made is that the company penalizes the Italian factories to keep production abroad. But the unions do not agree and announce that after the meeting in mid-November of the Safilo trade union coordination, actions will be decided to make their dissent heard. «Faced with the appeal to the cashierin the face of the continuous loss of skills we can only fear a further downsizing of the Longarone plant or even its closure », the unions say concerned.

Meanwhile, the news arrives that Dry it renewed the agreement with Safilo until 2026. And in this regard, trade unions and workers are wondering what the repercussions will be for the company’s Italian sites.

“We cannot allow that after an industrial plan of cuts that led to halving the staff of Longarone, the company will still resort to layoffs,” he said. Bruno Deola of the Femca Cisl. “And this worries us not a little, knowing that 96% of the company’s production is made abroad, and only 4% in Italy. We had asked Safilo to bring back some production here so as not to make the use of the cash desk weigh on the entire community, but we were denied. As we have also been denied help from the company to contain the inconvenience due to the 40% cut of the salary that is triggered with the cashier ».

Femca Cisl, Filctem Cgil and Uiltec Uil underlined how “the use of the cash register, the reasons for which escape us, comes at a time when there are high bills and therefore wages reduced by the cash register penalize workers even more. “The company’s accounts are growing, the turnover is over one billion euros, so why not bring some work here in Italy and in Longarone to give work to everyone and not take advantage of the cash register?” Denise Casanova at the head of Filctem who adds: «At the coordination of the Safilo trade unions on 10 November we will address the issue and see what actions to implement. we certainly cannot stand still in the face of a similar situation. Where did Made in Italy go, is there still a value for the Italian product? Will the historic Safilo brand be continued or will it all be produced abroad? The company will have to answer these questions ».

“The workers of Longarone have already given and we can no longer ask them for sacrifices”, he also stresses Rosario Martinez of Uiltec. We have reduced the number of workers by 400 that only a few years ago were a thousand and now they are not even 500. We have closed the Safilo 2 factory, and now we are still here talking about cash. We want to know what strategic plan the company and above all the Italian plants have in mind, what role they will play in this plan. From the signs we see today, nothing good is promised ».

In the meantime, 30% of Safilo employees in Longarone are making very heavy layoffs, staying at home even 3-4 days a week and this until Christmas.