Safilo sales in the quarter rise to 287 million – Veneto

Safilo closed the first quarter with net sales of 287.2 million euros, up 1.6% at current exchange rates and slightly down, 0.4%, at constant exchange rates compared to the 282.6 million euros of the same time last year. Gross profit settled at 167.8 million euro (+7.9%).

The performance of organic sales by geographical area was particularly positive in the European markets and in the main markets of Latin America and the Middle East, driven in all cases by both the sunglasses and optical frames businesses.

The adjusted gross operating margin (Ebitda) was equal to 32.4 million euros and a margin on sales of 11.3%, in line with the 32 million euros and 11.3% recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The Group’s net debt also remained substantially stable compared to 31 December 2022, standing at 112.4 million euros.

“The first quarter of 2023 substantially reflected our expectations for the entry into the year, in the name of continuity of some of the main business drivers that had characterized the second half of 2022″, says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of the group. “The sales performance, overall – he adds – essentially stable compared to the same quarter of 2022 and growing by 3.2% at an organic level, was driven by another good progression of our proprietary brands and our main licenses in the emerging countries and above all in Europe”.

