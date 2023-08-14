Sailing ship “Sea Cloud Spirit” again for a short visit in Hamburg | > – News

Status: 08/14/2023 08:06 a.m

The sailing ship “Sea Cloud Spirit” has returned to the port of Hamburg for a short visit. After a stay off Sylt, the sailor moored at the Überseebrücke near the “Cap San Diego” early Monday morning.

The cruise ship should remain there with sails until around 6 p.m. in the evening. The three-master is 125.7 meters long and 17.2 meters wide. It can accommodate up to 136 passengers in 69 cabins. The “Sea Cloud Spirit” was christened in Palma de Mallorca in 2021.

The history of the ship began in 2007. At that time, the Hamburg shipowner Hermann Ebel, owner and co-managing director of Sea Cloud Cruises, decided to build a third ship in his fleet of sailing cruise ships. Construction began in 2007. In 2010 the shipyard went bankrupt and the project came to a standstill. A half-finished ship was left at the shipyard: a hull that was only partially removed. It was only eight years later, in 2018, that a consortium from Hamburg managed to buy it in order to turn it into a finished ship for Sea Cloud Cruises.

The environmental organization NABU praises the ship for using wind power to drive it. However, engines would also have to run in the port because, according to NABU, the sailor does not have a shore power connection.

